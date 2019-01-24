It's a new day, so of course that means there's a new Netflix show to be excited about. On Thursday, the company released the first trailer for The Umbrella Academy, a new series based on the comic books by Gerard Way, former lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance. Gabriel Bá illustrated the series, and joins Way as a co-executive producer of the television series lead by Steve Blackman.
The Umbrella Academy tells the story of what happens after 43 decidedly not-pregnant women all give birth on the same day. Six of these mysterious babies are adopted by a billionaire to make up The Umbrella Academy, and 17 years later, they must not only use their superpowers to figure out the death of their adoptive father, but save everyone from the end of the world.
Aside from being the sole beings with the ability to save humankind, they're also a wild cast of characters — think Deadly Class meets Misfits, the latter of which Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus, got his start. Big names like Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige children in the Academy, and are joined by Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and 13 Reasons Why's Kate Walsh.
Superhumans without a clear origin are compelling enough on their own, but as the trailer shows, when one comes back from the future to report that the end of the world is imminent, they're the only ones who can save it.
Check out the trailer below.
