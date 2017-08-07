Hey! Did you watch Game of Thrones last night and see how insanely good episode 4, "Spoils of War" was?
Did you see Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) show off her sword fighting skills? Did you see the dragon light up the battle field and roast a bunch of soldiers from King's Landing? Did you see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) nearly get killed by Jaime Lannister ( Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)?
Did you see Dickon Tarly's (Tom Hopper) square jawline and steely blue eyes? Did you see how tall he was, sitting on his horse? Did you see how Bronn (Jerome Flynn) chuckled at his name? Did you see how Dickon manned up and actually proved there was more to his pampered appearance?
I'm assuming that you saw all of this last night, and are now ready for the pictures you have patiently been waiting for, because, you see, the actor who plays Dickon is the show's new bae and it's time to say "Hi!"
Here is Hopper in a still from his Starz show, Black Sails, and some of him looking strong on a boat and in a gym. He looks healthy!
After watching #GoT last night all I can think of is how I want Dickon to put his namesake on me#thirsty pic.twitter.com/YvMZ0d2Dvk— Austin S. (@Aussyx) August 7, 2017
i think "dickon" is almost a perfect name to sam's brother... I would only add a "me" to it ???? pic.twitter.com/N3gzWTa0A4— dark & twisty (@augustopureza) August 7, 2017
Now, it's safe to say that dear Dickon survived Dany's open roast and that we will be getting at least one ab shot of the GoT character replacement (pour one out for the original Dickon, Freddie Stroma, who we first met in the Tarly's large dining room). But no amount of abs can make up for the utterly dickish behavior exhibited by Dickon to his brother, Samwell Tarly. The next time we see Dickon 2.0 he better be at the Citadel groveling to his greyscale-healing brother, who could teach him a thing or two about humility (and staying alive).
Now, we can go back to laughing at his name, Bronn-style.
I could watch this all day #ThronesYall #dickon pic.twitter.com/F9BaXvzltC— ShawnaMarie (@Bawnalicious) August 7, 2017
"Dickon" #GameOfThones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Ulcmv7Ex7Z— edward. ? (@FlyntMeister) August 7, 2017
Me and Bronn feel the same way about Dickon's name. #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/k0exbHCwlq— Olenna TyReal (@KeeperOfHoodies) August 7, 2017
Bronn laughing at Dickon's name is me. #GameOfThrones— Ser Loras Tyrell (@GoldenRoseThorn) August 7, 2017
