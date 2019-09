However, Oliver grows past his job as a cog in the Grace and Frankie wheel with season 5. This time he appears in nearly half the season and is revealed to be an extremely talented singer. Eventually, the younger, handsome guy steals Robert’s dream role in The Man of La Mancha. There’s also a very fun bit about Oliver and his dog expertise . If you love cute pups and members of the Evans family — as all their public moments confirm you should — that midseason detour is very much for you.