Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Feud With YouTube Star JoJo Siwa

In need of a good celebrity feud to take you into the new year? If so, we have just the one for you: a riveting squabble between Justin Bieber and JoJo Siwa.
You know who Justin Bieber is. (Canadian pop star, husband, slipper mogul.) The party you may be slightly less familiar with is Siwa, a 15-year-old Dance Moms alum who is now a YouTube star known for her large hairbows and collaborations with the likes of Colleen Ballinger and the Paul brothers.
The great Bieber-Siwa feud began as all things do: with a car customisation company based in Southern California. The brand, West Coast Customs, reposted an Instagram photo from Siwa, who got a BMW for Christmas that was decked out with rainbow rims, sparkly unicorn decals, and a blown-up photo of her face on the hood. (Siwa cannot yet legally drive without a parent or guardian present.)
Bieber, who follows West Coast Customs on Instagram, commented “burn it” on the photo (twice).
@justinbieber commented on a picture of my car! he said “burn it”! pic.twitter.com/ZTPztQFi3y— JoJo Siwa ??? (@itsjojosiwa) December 28, 2018
A few days later, Siwa posted another Instagram photo of her car, this time with a cardboard cutout of Bieber in the passenger seat. If you are the kind of person who likes to think of things in scale, it may be helpful to know that Bieber and Siwa are both 5’9,’’ at least according to a brief Google search I conducted.
Her caption? “Burn it.”
Bieber, perhaps feeling that the feud had gotten more intense than his original intent, tweeted an apology to Siwa.
“I have nothing against you it was the car and the colours I didn’t like,” he wrote. “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”
Siwa responded graciously, saying all was forgiven, especially if Bieber performs at her 16th birthday party.
it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good! https://t.co/xe94SQcjbD— JoJo Siwa ??? (@itsjojosiwa) December 30, 2018
Bieber has yet to respond to her request.
