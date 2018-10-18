Keep Logan Paul Away From Pete Davidson At All Costs

Breakups are hard enough without Logan Paul getting involved. The infamous YouTuber (who become the subject of public ire early this year when he filmed the body of a suicide victim) recently split with his girlfriend, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet. Their breakup came around the same time as a different popular couple's: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Now, as all four people are healing, someone came up with the worst idea possible, and that was to try and start a friendship between Paul and Davidson.
"What's going on with the breakups?" a reporter at The Blast asked Paul on Wednesday night. "You need a boy's night out with Pete."
"Yo, it sucks," Paul responded. "I would love to meet Pete. It's unfortunately breakup season."
In the the words of Demi Lovato:
Listen, Davidson has definitely had his own fair share of backlash, but the last thing we need is for him to start appearing in rap diss tracks and vlogs. He's vulnerable right now! Both he and Grande are recovering very differently, and this is clearly a turning point in both their lives. While Grande has thrown herself headfirst into work, please don't let Davidson join Team 10 (that's Jake Paul, not Logan Paul, but you get it – and if you don't, then click here).
Davidson, I implore you, please just get some ice cream and rom-coms and grieve away from the vlogging camera.
