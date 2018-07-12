Chloe Bennet Explains Why She's Dating Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet confirmed Wednesday that she's dating controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. Paul, 23, faced backlash earlier this year after one of his videos featured the body of an apparent suicide victim in a Japanese forest. YouTube subsequently dropped him from the upcoming YouTube Red series Foursome and Google Preferred, a branding liason program, severed ties with the YouTuber. (YouTube also prevented advertisers from using space on Paul's videos, effectively preventing Paul from making money from them.) He later staged a sort-of comeback, and is now happily making videos again.
The internet remembers, though, like a meme-obsessed elephant, and one of Bennet's fans questioned Bennet's actions when she appeared in an Instagram story kissing Paul.
"Hey @chloebennet I’m seeing rumors you are dating l*gan p*ul? just wondering why you would do that?" the user asked. (The asterisks are a way of preventing Paul's name from coming up in a Twitter search.)
Bennet replied, "Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too [sic]. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him."
Paul later added his own two cents, joking on Twitter that he hadn't confirmed anything about their relationship. "Hold on one second now," he wrote. "I haven’t confirmed anything. but. if i had the chance to date this so called 'Chloe' girl, i would be an extremely lucky young man."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Paul and Bennet for further comment.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
