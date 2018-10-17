The Very Telling Ways Pete & Ariana Are Handling Their Post-Split Appearances

The couple of the summer blew away with the first fall wind, and now the rest of the season will be spent wondering how Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande will return to normal life after the split. Can any of us even remember a time without Pariana? Their brief engagement was a huge life change for both parties, and as they both adjust to being single, we're going to see just how much has stuck. Will Davidson's jump into the spotlight stick? Will Grande remain quiet on social media? Are we even going to remember this relationship in six months? The past few days have given us a lot of clues.
Grande admitted in a deleted Instagram Story that she's definitely upset by the split, however she made her first public appearance last night for the musical Wicked's 15th anniversary concert. While it was taped yesterday evening, it won't air until October 29 on NBC. However, Grande gave us all a sneak peek of what to expect, posting up a storm on Instagram.
"if y’all told me ab any of this fifteen years ago ........................... bye," Grande captioned a photo of her and original Wicked star Idina Menzel.
While Grande opted out of her past few public appearances, including the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, it's clear she stayed signed-on to this one because it's a return to her roots. Grande started in musicals, after all, and meeting your childhood heroes is probably the best way to comfort yourself after a break up.
Davidson, however, is handling things differently. He was set to headline Temple University's "Comedy Night Live" this evening, but pulled out due to "personal reasons," according to TMZ. The fact that Grande threw herself back into her career while Davidson is taking pause is a testament to their wildly different lives. It was their mismatched nature that made them such a compelling couple in the first place, but who are they without the other?
One thing's for sure: Grande is still a pop star. She's still passionate and talented and hardworking, and there's no doubt we'll be getting some incredible music out of this unfortunately difficult time in her life. Let's just hope this means she gets some peace.
