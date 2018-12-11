Colleen Ballinger, YouTube comedian and actress known for "Miranda Sings," has given birth. The actress, 32, shared a brief Instagram story Tuesday morning that read, simply: "He's perfect." Ballinger had previously shared a photo of herself sitting in a hospital bed with an iced coffee in hand, seemingly nonchalant about her impending delivery.
Ballinger's pregnancy was the subject of quite a bit of attention last month when Ariana Grande dropped the music video for "Thank U, Next." Ballinger and Grande are good friends, and Ballinger appeared in the video as both a high schooler in the Mean Girls portion and a cheerleader in the Bring It On portion. (When she was dressed as a cheerleader, Ballinger's pregnancy was hard to miss.)
"One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant," Ballinger says in the video. "So I got pregnant so we could be pregnant at the same time."
Ballinger revealed this summer that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Erik Stocklin, to whom she later became engaged. Now that the baby has arrived, the question remains: But can he sing?
