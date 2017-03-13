Maddie Ziegler may have gotten her start on Lifetime's Dance Moms, but she's not gonna wax nostalgic anytime soon. The 14-year-old prodigy, who is often seen dancing for Sia in music videos for songs like "Chandelier" and "Cheap Thrills," spoke to People about her time on the show and how she feels about coach Abby Lee Miller.
The most surprising detail from the interview? Ziegler hasn't watched a single Dance Moms episode.
"We lived through it, so I don’t feel like we have to watch it," she explained. "And it was just so much drama that I don’t want to see it again."
Advertisement
Some of that drama had to do with Abby Lee Miller, who coached Ziegler and the other girls in a manner that was notoriously demanding. There's been tension in the air recently after Ziegler didn't mention Miller in her memoir, The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir. However, she did write that before Sia became her mentor, she "would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do.”
This may have stung Miller, and some see this Instagram post as the coach firing back.
MY FAVORITE STUDENT @mackenzie_sol from the @aldcstudiola is headed back to the UK to attend the @moveitshow Since I can't be there this year, I thought I'd send all you dancers a hot young guy!!! This one's talented too ? He's going to going to be at @edendancewear Stand #542 You never know where opportunity knocks??? Go there, Find him, and You might just get the chance to be in his next big music video! #ALDC #aldcalways #aldcla #dancemoms #season7 #abbyleedancewithme #abbyleeapparel #aldcproud
In it, Miller refers to Mackenzie Sol as her "FAVORITE STUDENT."
In this interview, however, Ziegler is perfectly pleasant about her former mentor.
"I learned a lot of lessons. I had the craziest time when I was with her and on that team," she said.
However, she was under a significant amount of pressure from both herself and the show to constantly perform and compete.
“I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen!” she says, and that's why she's not interested in reuniting with any of the gang and participating in another competition.
"I’m really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times," she adds. "But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life."
Advertisement