Chanel Is Bringing Its Métiers D’art Collection To New York City

Since its inception in 2002, Chanel's Métiers d’art collection has been shown at destinations across the globe, from Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall to Linlithgow Palace in Scotland, the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots, to Rome. Meant to showcase and honor the craftsmanship that goes into making each piece, the annual event, which is French for "Master of Art," takes place each December in a city that has a connection to Chanel, its founder, Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel, and its current designer, Karl Lagerfeld.
On Tuesday, Chanel announced that Lagerfeld has chosen New York City as the backdrop for its 2018/2019 offering. Set for December 4 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the venue has, per a press release, a significant connection to the French fashion house. "In 1931, Gabrielle Chanel first visited New York — a place where her revolutionary style had long been celebrated, as demonstrated by the support she received from the US department stores that carried her earliest hat creations starting in 1912," it reads. "Karl Lagerfeld is also very attached to the American megacity whose energy and light he has always loved to capture. The designer has featured this city as the backdrop for several of Chanel's advertising campaigns."
This is the third time Chanel will show in New York: In 2005, Lagerfeld presented the "Paris-New York" offering at the Chanel boutique on 57th Street, and his 2006 cruise collection was held at Grand Central Station. In case you were wondering how Chanel continues to produce such opulent presentations, the proof is in the numbers: In June, it was announced that the label earned a whopping $9.62 billion in 2017. And given the fact that Lagerfeld has a penchant for doing the most (see: a working rocket ship, a 30-foot waterfall) we're expecting something big. That, and a Sebastien Jondeau appearance.
