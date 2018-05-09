This Is What Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Were Talking About In That Viral Met Gala Photo

The Met Gala certainly brings celebrities together — even those who have to constantly deal with pesky feud rumours. Hip-hop's leading ladies Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were spotted chatting at Hollywood's prom on Monday, which pleased many fans tired of seeing this exhausting women in hip-hop narrative perpetuated. Now we know what the "Bodak Yellow" rapper and the Queens-born artist were talking about, and it sounds like things are peachy keen between the queens.
In an interview with Billboard, Cardi got honest about her alleged "feud" with Minaj, which mostly presented itself through allegedly pointed verses and social media subtweeting.
"I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding," Cardi told Billboard. "I think [Minaj] felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something."
Cardi admitted that there was a reason she did not discuss the issue publicly.
"I didn't wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it's always like little issues. The thing is, it's always little issues, but you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing."
"I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it's just like, see? It's just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue."
As for what that "issue" actually was? Sorry, but the soon-to-be new mum's lips are sealed. Though she admitted to Billboard that her feelings were "really hurt," she declined to say what actually caused the alleged rift.
Cardi and Minaj's alleged feud is just one that was repaired this week. Minaj's pal Katy Perry extended a literal olive branch to Taylor Swift before the latter's Reputation tour kicked off, finally squashing the pair's bad blood.
Now that the drama is all settled, let's hope for that Cardi and Minaj rap track we all deserve.
