Is This Why Cardi B’s Ex Manager Is Suing Her?

TMZ has now reported the reason Cardi B allegedly fired her former manager, Shaft, who is now suing her for millions. According to the new report, Cardi's former manager (whose real name is Klenord Raphael) was allegedly pocketing money the star was making. It was allegedly fiancé Offset who, upon hearing that Cardi was paying Shaft a too-high commission fee of 20%, encouraged the "Bartier Cardi" rapper to cut ties.
This article was originally published on April 26, 2018.
Cardi B is having an excellent year — her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, is garnering amazing reviews, she's pop culture's latest fave, and she's even about to give birth to her first child. Unfortunately for the "Bodak Yellow" superstar, there may be one hiccup on her hip hop journey. According to TMZ, Cardi B's ex-manager is suing her, reportedly for a whole lot of money.
Per the TMZ report, a man named Klenord Raphael, a.k.a. "Shaft," has claimed that he was working with the rapper in 2015, before she hit stardom. It was Shaft who, allegedly, scored Cardi the gig on VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop, where she debuted in season 6.
Shaft's reps told TMZ:
"Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint... Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims."
Thankfully, Cardi makes money move, because Shaft is suing her for a lot of it — $10 million dollars, specifically.
This isn't the only big Cardi news of the day. The social media queen took to Instagram to share that she is taking a break from performing following Broccoli Fest.
"Hey guys after Broccoli fest I won’t be doing no more performances. Thank you for understanding," she wrote in the caption of her new Instagram video, explaining her pregnancy was putting her touring on pause. You do you, momma.
