When all is said and done, it's Karl Lagerfeld who gets the last word. At least, that's what we took away from his latest interview with Numéro, in which he yanked off his leather gloves and snatched every wig within arm's reach. No one was safe: Jonathan Anderson, Jacquemus (though, he thinks the French designer is "pretty"), Virgil Abloh, his lifelong nemeses the late Azzedine Alaïa and Pierre Bergé, and more.
The Belgian creative director, couturier, etc. is aware of his own dark triad-type personality; it's partly why he's so revered — and so famous. But what makes Lagerfeld so disliked by his peers might be interviews like this. (In fact, in his chat with the magazine, he confirms: "All the other designers hate me.") And though we'll let you catch up on everything else he's said and done (we're talking decades worth of shade throwing), in the slideshow ahead, his latest slams are, as he'd have it, on full display.
We're not stirring the pot as much as it's a Saturday morning and we're ripe for a mug of piping hot tea. Head over to Numéro to read the interview in full — trust us, you'll want to — but, in the meantime, who's going to put the call out to Andy Cohen for a Real Housewives of Fashion? Because we think Monsieur Lagerfeld is ready for his peach. Apple? Whatever. C'mon, wig!