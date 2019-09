Pharrell Williams Just Made History With His Latest Fashion Campaign

But his love for Chanel actually dates back about 10 years. WWD , who revealed the campaign exclusively, spoke to Williams about his nostalgic relationship with the brand. "I was like a nerdy little black kid on a skateboard. So looking at high-end fashion was something that I really didn’t understand in the very beginning," he explained. "And then I realized, slowly but surely, man, this is amazing. And although there’s mostly the perception that it’s for women, I just started to see, 'Okay, as a man I can wear some of this.' So I would wear sunglasses here, or a jacket there."