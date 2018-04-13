The Best Teen Show Of 2018 Is Coming Back For A Season 2

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix's On My Block.
Netflix's effortlessly charming teen show On My Block has been renewed for a second season, the streaming site revealed Friday. The show premiered almost exactly a month ago — March 16 — to glowing reviews. Produced by Awkward's Lauren Iungerich alongside All Eyez On Me writers Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, the show details the lives of five teens as they navigate their first year of high school. One of the group, Cesar (Diego Tinco), is involved in a gang called the Los Santos, and much of the series centers around the group's plans to excuse him from gang-related duties. The show has received attention for its frank depictions of issues like gun violence, sexual coming-of-age, and even immigration policy.
Advertisement
In other words, On My Block did not come here to play. It's aggressively funny and, at times, sickeningly tender. Then, Netflix had the temerity to end it with a cliffhanger. Season 1 ended with a shock. At Olivia's (Ronni Hawk) quinceanera, a long-held grudge erupts, leaving one character's (or two, depending on how you look at it) future in flux. At the same time, Jamal (Brett Gray) came into a surplus of good luck, so to speak. A second season was imperative, but given the recent cancellation of Everything Sucks, the future of On My Block looked bleak.
But the fans and the cast of On My Block have been lobbying hard for another season of the show. It appears to have worked — in conjunction with the announcement of the renewal, Netflix released a video compilation of fans reacting to the news.
SEASON 2 WE DOIN THIS! Thank u fam for watching and spreading the word!! @Netflix bless upppppppp pic.twitter.com/Vm6M6YyFOe— On My Block (@OnMyBlockTv) April 13, 2018
On My Block is on, folks.
Advertisement