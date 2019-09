If Netflix is one giant, gaudy high school, then On My Block is its freshman class . Released on March 16, the coming-0f-age dramedy follows a clique of high schoolers as they clamber over early teenage struggles like getting your own room, dressing for the school dance, and finding the right place to masturbate. The show is complex, but it's also not — much like adolescence itself. And, like much of Netflix's original content, the show is cast impeccably. Fresh from the world of the Normals, the young actors in On My Block are exuberant, adorable, and brutally talented. Diego Tinoco, who plays Cesar on the show, told Refinery29 at a press event for the show that before being cast, he worked as a Postmates courier. Others, like Jessica Marie Garcia, who plays Jasmine, have more credits to their name.