Everything Coming To Netflix In April

Spring has sprung, which means we are on the precipice of some really good television and movies, especially on Netflix. The months of February and March tend to be slow months for entertainment, as the Academy Awards hog all the attention. Granted, we have Queer Eye and On My Block, two shows bound to endure as Netflix classics, but we haven't been gallivanting in a garden of blossoming television. This spring, that changes. With the blooms and the spring rains (which, in New York City, are spring sleet) comes a boatload of new content for you to enjoy.
This month, the streaming site is delivering quality over quantity. Though fewer assets are arriving this month, the assets are better and sparklier. The movie Seven — "What's in the box?!" — will arrive April 1, as will Along Came Polly and Bad Boys. The Netflix Originals list has its usual array of impressive titles. The Boss Baby will receive the television treatment, as will Spy Kids, which becomes an animated show for kids this month. We'll also see some sequels, including the second season of 3%, the sci-fi Brazilian Netflix Original that first debuted in December of 2016. Needless to say, there will be plenty of content to keep you occupied as winter shifts into mercurial spring. Too much rain? Stay inside! Too much sun? Stay inside! Too much cheeriness surrounding all the sun? Stay inside and watch 3%,
Ahead, the full list of Netflix titles arriving in April.