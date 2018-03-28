Somewhere in the middle of On My Block's triumphant first season, the show diverged into two stories. One was a dramedy about high school freshman. The other was a version of The Da Vinci Code, except with nursery rhymes instead of biblical verses. What seemed like a throwaway line in the pilot — "No, we'll pull in the honeys by finding the RollerWorld money." — became the sole mission of Jamal (Brett Gray), one of the show's more wayward principal characters. Jamal is characterized by his obsession with the RollerWorld money. He's Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, or a composite of all the kids in The Goonies. (In a sweet meta-moment, the show deliberately calls out The Goonies as inspiration.) While the other characters explore romance and sexuality, Jamal explores desperation, getting increasingly crazed by the episode. By the finale, Jamal is covered in dirt and screaming at the heavens, "I'm done!"