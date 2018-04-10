If it weren't for TV shows to look forward to, would there even be a next year? The longer the wait, the larger the din of anticipation grows. To think: Right now, as Game of Thrones writers finalise the twists of the show's final season, eager Redditors are working just as hard at predicting those twists.
But I'm even more excited for The Crown, that sumptuous show about the British royal family, than I am for Game of Thrones. Luckily, instead of vaporous theories, we have tangible breadcrumbs of information to subsist off until season 3 of The Crown premieres (which, like Season 8 of Game of Thrones, will air in 2019).
So, what do we know? We know that the upcoming season will look much different than prior seasons — it's been entirely recast with older versions of Queen Elizabeth & Co. We know that a teenage version of Camilla Parker Bowles will show up. We know that marriages will dissolve, and love triangles will be set into motion. But as for the pay gap? We can only hope that won't show up.
Read on for your complete guide to Seasons 3 (and 4) of The Crown.