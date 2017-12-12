Why Queen Elizabeth Is The Ultimate Work Role Model

Even though the majority of us probably aren't destined to become a part of the royal family, Netflix's The Crown, inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s early days on the throne, still resonates profoundly. Elizabeth (played by Claire Foy in the show), may be a queen, but she’s also a woman trying to assert herself in a male-dominated workplace. She stands up for herself and demands to be taken seriously by prime ministers and private secretaries. She looks to others for advice but never forgets to trust her own intuition. And she communicates paragraphs-worth of dismay with a single, "Oh."
To celebrate the new season of The Crown, currently streaming on Netflix, we're rounding up all the ways our ultimate work role model (and Corgi mom) has taught us to be our best, most confident, queenliest selves in the office.