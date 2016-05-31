Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 this year, and she's onVanity Fair's cover to celebrate. The royal nonagenarian sat for a series of portraits photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the magazine's summer issue.
The images come with an added special intimacy. On the cover and in several shots, the Queen is accompanied by her famous dogs: Holly, Willow, Vulcan, and Candy. Holly and Willow are corgis, and Vulvan and Candy are dorgis, a corgi-dachshund hybrid the Queen developed herself with her sister's dachshund. She's also photographed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
“The most moving, important thing about this shoot is that these were all her ideas,” Leibovitz said inVanity Fair. “She wanted to be photographed with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh; her daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal; and her corgis. I was told how relaxed she was at Windsor, and it was really true. You get the sense of how at peace she was with herself, and very much enthralled with her family.”
The images come with an added special intimacy. On the cover and in several shots, the Queen is accompanied by her famous dogs: Holly, Willow, Vulcan, and Candy. Holly and Willow are corgis, and Vulvan and Candy are dorgis, a corgi-dachshund hybrid the Queen developed herself with her sister's dachshund. She's also photographed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
“The most moving, important thing about this shoot is that these were all her ideas,” Leibovitz said inVanity Fair. “She wanted to be photographed with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh; her daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal; and her corgis. I was told how relaxed she was at Windsor, and it was really true. You get the sense of how at peace she was with herself, and very much enthralled with her family.”
Advertisement