John Krasinski Reminds Us Yet Again Emily Blunt Is The Star Of Their Relationship

It’s official: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are now the cutest celebrity power couple, edging out Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend by a hair.
Just check out this clip of The Graham Norton Show, where Krasinski and Blunt are promoting their new horror thriller A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed. Krasinski is a well-documented superfan of The Devil Wears Prada, a movie he has watched, oh, just a casual 70 to 72 times.
He is such a stan that he even joked he could have ended up casting another star of The Devil Wears Prada in the horror film. No, not Meryl Streep, but Anne Hathaway. “I couldn’t get Annie, and so...”
“And so,” here we are, witnessing the latest in #CoupleGoals. It is honestly refreshing to see a man gush over his wife for reasons that have nothing to do with her beauty and body and everything to do with her approach to her craft and her intelligence. In that same Graham Norton clip, he also raves about Blunt’s ability to “change the air in the room” and said, “Everyone is completely stunned by what she does.”
This isn’t Krasinski’s first time at Hollywood’s cutest husband rodeo. There was that time he ran on stage to congratulate Blunt after she won a Critic’s Choice Award for her role in Edge of Tomorrow, that time he called her “the best mom in the world” (the couple are parents to Hazel, 4, and Violet, who will turn 2 in July), and that time they appeared in a hilarious sketch on Jimmy Kimmel together.
And Blunt, who is just as big of a champion of her husband as he has been of her, revealed that working with Krasinski was “an awesome experience” because everyone else on set got to experience how “awesome, bright, and exciting” he is, something she has known for the eight years they have been married.
