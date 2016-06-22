It's been 10 years since Meryl Streep terrified every young hopeful moving to New York City for a fashion internship. The Devil Wears Prada is a movie we keep returning to for many reasons. The fashion montages are gorgeous. The characters are smart and well drawn. But it's also an incredibly quotable film.
Every zinger Streep utters is one you wouldn't mind getting printed on a T-shirt. Each burn from Emily Blunt is a frequently used phrase in your group texts. But how well do you really know the dialogue from this classic fashion film? Test your knowledge of the memorable quotes from the movie with our quiz below. And remember, with each wrong answer, Miranda Priestly is judging you.
