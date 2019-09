What starts as a story of a missing child eventually divulges into Matilda exposing a secret cult within the quiet town. There's constant talk of full moons, suppressed memories, and seances to communicate with angels. Instead of focusing on witchcraft, this show instead talks about the cult of angels and the darkness in less traditional worships. It approaches the idea of cults, sacrifice, and small-town folklore in a new and imaginative way. What also makes Requiem different than other movies about missing children, or mysteriously unsolved cold cases, is that Matilda is a fairly reliable narrator. While she is investigating and learning information about Carys she is taking photos of clues on her phone, calling in friends to help look up information, and scribbling notes to remember obscure details. Her behaviour, although at times erratic, made it easy to keep up with the show (unlike, say, The OA or Dark ).