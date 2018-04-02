Monique is an imperfect character that refuses to fit into any preconceived notions of a perfect victim. She’s tough as nails, unwilling to bite her tongue when boys talk down to her, and unafraid to throw a punch when she feels disrespected. She rejects the requirements of respectability politics right along with boxes superiors and peers try to put her in. First Match opens with Monique’s belongings being thrown out of the window by her foster mother because the woman suspects Monique of sleeping with her boyfriend. Moments later, Monique is in fact in bed with the man and asking for money. Later in the film, she kisses but refuses to sleep with one of her wrestling teammates, despite the chemistry between them, because he has a pregnant girlfriend. As Monique seeks validation and stability, these are the kinds of juxtapositions viewers are forced to digest.