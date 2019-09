Co-stars Skeet Ulrich and Mädchen Amick have done little to hide their feelings about FP and Alice’s romantic past . Amick regularly shares photos on social media with Ulrich, teasing the fans and telling them to watch out for clues about the former — maybe also future — couple. In a recent interview with Elle, Ulrich corroborated Amick’s claims , saying, “There’s definitely heat between the two of them, and there’s a definite history between the two of them. Whether anything happens going forward is anybody’s guess.” As to whether or not he is Chic’s father, he was a bit more coy. “Love so many people coming up with the theory that FP is Chic’s father like it’s brand new information,” he said, reading a fan’s comment aloud. He added: “I know, right? Like, everybody knows that … or do they?” If this is the case, things could get really awkward for fan favourites Bughead . It’s kind of hard to keep the romance alive when you discover that you share a half-brother.