It's an election year, and candidates are scrambling to collect our money and our votes. Cynthia Nixon, the lawyer alum of Sex and the City, has thrown her hat in the ring to become the next governor of New York state. Nixon has been an activist for the queer community and public school funding, and even though she has the gutsiness of Miranda Hobbes to draw from, she's going to need some help to get the voters to check her name off at the polls.
Luckily, Nixon has her TV family on her side. According to the Cut, Steve Brady and Magda have officially endorsed Nixon's candidacy. These are, of course, the characters who portrayed Miranda's longtime partner and her housekeeper. The actors, David Eigenberg and Lynn Cohen, respectively, voiced their support for Nixon's run. What better endorsements than the people who are almost like her family!
Advertisement
Eigenberg wrote in a tweet that Nixon is "wonderful," "smart," and "deeply ethical." He also told the Cut that "I truly believe she has a genuine and heartfelt desire to move towards a common good for all the people of the Great State of New York." If that's not a rousing endorsement, we don't know what is. These are all qualities this New Yorker would love in a governor.
Cohen also echoed this sentiment, telling the Cut that "she’s an amazing person, and she’s been talking about the schools and the children and I wish we had more people like that who are interested in the government." We agree, Magda, we really do. "I also think we need women," she continued. "You look at the government now and you think, where are the women? … Women are the smartest, let’s face it." Cohen touched on a very important point: the lack of women in representational politics, despite being, well, half of the population.
Nixon also enjoys support from Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, and Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York. We'll be brunching as we wait for the rest of the SATC cast endorsements to roll in.
Happy to see my friend running to help all the great folks of NY state!#NIXON4NY A wonderful and smart and most of all ...deeply ethical person. Go forward Cynthia, Serving the people of New York #education! pic.twitter.com/C50t7RxVoN— David Eigenberg (@DavidEigenberg) March 21, 2018
Advertisement