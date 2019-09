Cohen also echoed this sentiment, telling the Cut that "she’s an amazing person, and she’s been talking about the schools and the children and I wish we had more people like that who are interested in the government." We agree, Magda, we really do. "I also think we need women," she continued. "You look at the government now and you think, where are the women? … Women are the smartest, let’s face it." Cohen touched on a very important point: the lack of women in representational politics , despite being, well, half of the population.