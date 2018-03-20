Sex and the City memes probably populated your timeline yesterday — but not because of any possible reunion. Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, the level-headed lawyer and only rational member of the SATC foursome, announced she was running for governor of New York. Nixon will challenge Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming September primary.
Celebrities have successfully pivoted to politics in the past, but most of them have been men. Case in point: Arnold Schwarzenegger was the Terminator, and then he was the governor of California. Ronald Reagan was an actor, then the president. Donald Trump was a real estate mogul and reality TV star, and now you know what he is.
With Nixon's candidacy, we have a chance to see whether a woman celebrity's ability to lead and govern will be taken seriously by voters. Will voters view her as Miranda, or as Cynthia Nixon, lifetime New York resident and passionate activist? Nixon's not the only woman celebrity compelled to run for public office in 2018. In fact, women in general are running for office in record numbers. Here are women celebrities who are running for office in this gust, or have in the past.