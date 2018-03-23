Kim Cattrall Pledges Support For Cynthia Nixon In Latest Ep Of Election & The City

Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial bid may be the saving grace that can put a stop to the never-ending drama between former Sex and the City co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The actress and activist confirmed earlier this week that she would be running for the position of New York governor as a Democrat against incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Over the past few days, she's received an almost alarming amount of support from fans and former cast members, who lauded her dedication to fixing the state's public transportation and education systems, as well as her devotion to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. One somewhat surprising supporter was Cattrall, who shared on Twitter that she champions "any former colleague's right to make their own career choices."
I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018
Though her declaration of "support & respect" wasn't entirely an endorsement, it's nice to see that Cattrall can (at least, briefly) see past the petty Sex And The City 3 drama. It would have been easy for her to write Nixon off completely after the candidate recently implied that she was #TeamSJP by posting a photo of herself cuddled up next to Parker on Instagram. Could these women finally be as tired of the divisive drama as we are? We can only hope so.
Though Parker has been silent on Nixon's political endeavors, SATC star Kristin Davis has been enthusiastically campaigning for her friend.
"I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon," she wrote in one tweet. "No one cares more than she does about every person getting a fair chance and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent governor."
I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8— Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018
In other tweets, Davis, who currently serves as an ambassador to the United Nations Refugee Agency, has rallied for campaign donations and called Nixon "one of the most intelligent and caring people" in her life.
Join me in supporting Cynthia Nixon via @actblue https://t.co/YOtcRHETLH I'm excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life!— Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018
Maybe Nixon and Davis could host a series of campaign events where Parker and Cattrall will be forced to play nice. While they're there, maybe they could definitely decide as a group whether or not to go forward with SATC 3 so the world can stop speculating.
If we can't get either of those things to happen, let's hope that Nixon can at least inspire New York to fix the subway, whether she wins or not.
