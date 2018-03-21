Amy Poehler's Starring & Directing A Movie About Getting Wine Drunk In Napa

A movie about women getting drunk on wine is not unheard of but, to paraphrase Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler is about to take an old idea and make it better. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Tuesday that Poehler would be making her directorial debut with a new comedy for Netflix titled, Wine Country.
According to THR, the film follows a group of pals who head to Napa to get their grape on and celebrate one of the women's 50th birthdays.
So far, additional details about the film are pretty sparse, but who cares! It's bound to be freaking perfect in every way, thanks largely to a) Poehler (duh), and b) its indescribably incredible cast, which includes Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Tina Fey, and Emily Spivey, who also penned the script. *Insert Knope dance here.*
Holy Rosé, this is really happening!!! Poehler is about to deliver the best Saturday Night Live reunion since Bridesmaids and Night At The Roxbury (don't hate)! Even California's vineyards are probably rejoicing. Finally, they're getting the movie they deserve. Sorry, not sorry, Sideways fans.
Netflix, too, celebrated the news by tweeting out a video of Poehler and her crew singing "Whenever I Call You 'Friend'" by Kenny Loggins. I don't care what you think of the Log Man, but no wine is finer than a group of tipsy women belting the words "forever and ever" in perfectly out of tune harmony.
It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC— Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018
Wine Country is the latest women-led comedy to drum up excitement with viewers. In 2017, Girls Trip made approximately $140 million at the box office in the United States and became the first comedy of the year to break $100 million. The year before, the Ghostbusters reboot starring SNL's Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon raked in an impressive $229 million. It's clear that people are craving more content from women.
Hopefully, Poehler's directorial debut will inspire other women filmmakers to get behind the camera and bring their creative ideas to life. Who knows, maybe one day more than 8% of women directors will be responsible for the year's top grossing films. We'd raise a glass to that!
