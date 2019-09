Amy Poehler's Starring & Directing A Movie About Getting Wine Drunk In Napa

Wine Country is the latest women-led comedy to drum up excitement with viewers. In 2017, Girls Trip made approximately $140 million at the box office in the United States and became the first comedy of the year to break $100 million . The year before, the Ghostbusters reboot starring SNL's Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon raked in an impressive $229 million. It's clear that people are craving more content from women.