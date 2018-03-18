The Mystery Of Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift's Friendship Status Is Solved

During Taylor Swift’s peak squad era — circa 2015 — Swift ruled the internet with a seemingly endless parade of postcard-worthy vacay photos featuring her group of girlfriends. We know because we covered it extensively (breaking the fourth wall, here). For better or worse the internet was transfixed with her #SquadGoals.
While the squad is long gone, many have wondered who Swift has maintained a friendship with, particularly: model Karlie Kloss.
In an interview with the New York Times the supermodel discussed her new life and new passion: empowering women and young girls through tech. She launched Klossy, a multimedia fashion and philanthropic organisation. While her career may have changed gears, we’ve learned Kloss is still rocking the same sophisticated style (she dons a navy blue blazer, black turtleneck and cropped jeans for the interview), and she still carries Swift in her back pocket.
When asked about her relationship with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, Kloss told the interviewer, “Don’t believe everything you read.” She explained that the two still talk regularly and remain great friends. With just a few words, Kloss completely squashed a number of rumours indicating the two women had fallen out. Rumour mills be damned.
Despite Kloss openly addressing the status of her relationship with Swift, there was one relationship she opted out of discussing: her love life. Kloss’ longtime boyfriend is Joshua Kushner, the founder of a health start-up and the little brother to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and controversial senior adviser to President Donald Trump.
While Kloss is keeping mum about her love life, her bestie has reportedly been living her best public life with English actor Joe Alwyn.
Love lives aside, #SquadGoals followers everywhere can join Jennifer Lawrence — who recently admitted even she wondered about the two women — is resting easy, knowing all is well between the two friends.
