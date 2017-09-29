The name of this hat style, which Kloss wore to the Dior show with a white crop top, black jacket, and princess-like tulle skirt, is up for debate: We've seen it called a paperboy cap, lieutenant cap, fisherman hat, baker boy hat, news boy cap, captain's cap — the list goes on. But the one thing that's not up for debate is that this silhouette is threatening to blow all those other styles out of the water. In addition to Kloss, the trend's been seen on the likes of Bella Hadid and Ariel Charnas, two women who have massive social followings — so it's sure to catch on like crazy this season.