But if it were up to me, season 3 wouldn't have been about Gus and Mickey. Even though they're married, I'm sure they'll still end up in the same unhealthy cycle. That's kind of the point. From the get-go, the character I really cared about was Bertie, and this season she finally gets the happiness she deserves. Played by the seriously underappreciated Claudia O'Doherty, Bertie has spent most of the show getting the short end of the stick. Her relentless optimism makes her disappointments that much more heartbreaking, and is probably also responsible for the fact that she's fine settling for less than she deserves. That's why she was with Randy (Mike Mitchell) for so long, and why it takes discovering what real love feels like when she hits it off with Chris (Chris Witaske) for her to realise it's time to break things off.