If I were to tell you I spent the whole weekend watching the final season of Love, it's possible you'd have no idea it was even still going. The Judd Apatow series had a short shelf life from the beginning, the premise being the love story of a couple who we all knew was never going to work . But maybe we spoke too soon, because the season 3 finale — the end of the whole show — surprised viewers with a happy ending. Instead of staying stuck in their rut, Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) have a catharsis, realizing something that I would have thought many couples knew from the get go: if they just communicate their problems, they're a lot easier to solve. After that light bulb moment, they impulsively decide to get married in Catalina , and following a little hesitation, they actually do. Maybe the same irresponsible Mickey and Gus are still there, after all.