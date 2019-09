Why Love, Simon Might Remind You Of Riverdale

If you watched Wednesday's episode of Riverdale, "The Hills Have Eyes," you definitely noticed all of the Love, Simon name-dropping. While the film's tale of a closeted teen (Robinson) who wants to find a big, romantic love story like all his straight peers do certainly resonated with Riverdale's secretly bisexual Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), executive producer Berlanti's connection to the project may have had something to do with the tie-in.