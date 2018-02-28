It's Official: This New Apple Series Will Mess You Up

Apple hasn't even launched original content yet, and already it's promising to be a television game-changer. In addition to the streaming service delivering a morning show-set series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, a comedy from Kristen Wiig, and a Serial-esque murder mystery with Octavia Spencer, they are also getting in on the psychological thriller game. Unsurprisingly, this new show also has a weighty pedigree behind it: According to Deadline, Split director and infamous twist-maker M. Night Shyamalan has a new series coming to Apple, and I. Am. Here. For. It.
Not much is known about the upcoming series, but it will be executive produced by the Sixth Sense helmer, who will also direct the pilot. Interestingly, each of the 10 episodes of the series will be a half-hour in length — something that few dramas are.
What will Shyamalan have in store for viewers? You may not really know until the credits roll, because this man is famous for shocking his audiences right at the last moment: He produced Wayward Pines on FOX, itself a trippy blend of Twin Peaks and Lost with a killer twist ending to season 1.
Of course, Shyamalan is more famous for the jaw-dropping reveals and WTF twists he puts into his big screen projects. The man behind movies like The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Visit and, most recently, Split, has proven time and time again that he knows how to surprise an audience. It's worth wondering just how many twists Shyamalan can pack into the season. (I demand one per 30-minute episode. I like to live dangerously.)
There's no premiere date set for the upcoming Shyamalan series, but don't be surprised if this series drops when we least expect it. It's just on-brand, you know?
