It's Official: This New Apple Series Will Mess You Up

Of course, Shyamalan is more famous for the jaw-dropping reveals and WTF twists he puts into his big screen projects. The man behind movies like The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Visit and, most recently, Split, has proven time and time again that he knows how to surprise an audience. It's worth wondering just how many twists Shyamalan can pack into the season. (I demand one per 30-minute episode. I like to live dangerously.)