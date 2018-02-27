Netflix Has Major Plans To Keep You Glued To Your Sofa In 2018

Netflix has come up with the perfect solution to keep you occupied while the world anxiously waits for Stranger Things 3 to get a confirmed debut date.
Variety reports the streaming giant has plans to create approximately 700 original new TV shows and movies in 2018 — and, according to CFO David Wells, the company is willing to pay at least £6 billion to make it happen.
The news comes shortly after Netflix poached TV gods Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes from FX and ABC, paying £260 million and £80 million, respectively. As part of the mega-deals, Murphy and Rhimes will be creating and producing brand-new content exclusively for Netflix, leaving other hit shows such as American Crime Story and How To Get Away With Murder on network TV.
Wells told Variety the decision to keep pumping money into original shows and films, such as Black Mirror, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Mudbound, was a simple one.
"Let's continue to add content," he said. "It's working, it's driving growth."
With 117 million members and counting, he's not wrong. Still, some could argue that trying to pump out 700 originals in a year is a risky move. One of the reasons Netflix is able to do this, though, is because they're not beholden to the same network rules. Who cares if 578 are flops if the other 122 are massive hits around the world? And, based on what we know about upcoming originals like Sabrina, Somebody Great, and comedian Michelle Wolf's currently unnamed weekly talk-show, it's likely their success rate will be even higher.
While this is great news for Netflix, it's potentially terrible for our social lives as we'll undoubtedly spend the remainder of 2018 kicking back in loungewear and trying to keep up. Just make sure to step into the sun every now and then to get some much-needed Vitamin D.
