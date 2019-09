You, too, can join the fun via Black Mirror's new "Hang the DJ"-inspired site. Head to Coach.dating, and you'll find a link which you must copy and paste to the partner you wish to "play" with. (My boyfriend was at his job where he doesn't get to test out faux-dating apps, so I had a friend participate.) After my friend joined the site, the clock ticked down. The first time, neither of us clicked to reveal when our "romance" would end — and we ended up being one another's "ultimate match" because of it.