When we left Kimmy at the end of season 3, she'd just been hired at a start-up. Carlock notes that it's her first time working in an office environment, and with that comes specific challenges. "It's the first time she's ever been in a workplace and that changes the rules," he said. "That movement, whether we talk about it expressly or not, is very present in how Kimmy looks at the world and you talk about someone who represents the relief of that happening and [the sense that] hopefully it's not too late for other people."