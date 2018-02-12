Congratulations To Me Because Netflix Just Announced My Dream Show

Michelle Wolf, erstwhile writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and the owner of that "tampoon" joke I like to use once a month, will helm her own weekly Netflix talk show coming later this year, the streaming site announced today. As per the press release, the show will not be political — unless it wants to be.
"Instead of making the news fun, she'll make fun of everything and everybody," the press release reads. "There will be no preaching or political agenda... unless it's funny." Christine Nangle (Saturday Night Live, The President Show) will co-run the show with Dan Powell (Inside Amy Schumer). Both Powell and Nangle will also serve as executive producers, in addition to Wolf herself, who will produce thorough her banner Cats in Pants.
In a statement, Wolf added that the show will feature jokes that her bosses — Trevor Noah or at The Daily Show and Seth Meyers at Late Night with Seth Meyers — wouldn't let her tell on TV before. (A sampling of some of the jokes Wolf has told on TV: "I know Seth's new kid is the baby, but Seth's the one who sh*ts himself.")
This December, Wolf unleashed her first hour-long stand up special titled Nice Lady. Wolf also appeared on HBO's Night of Too Many Stars, where she joked that farts could be a form of self-defense.
In an email to the Village Voice regarding Wolf, Meyers called the comedian, "the perfect combination for comedy." While Chris Rock said that Wolf, like most comics, hates everything. Wolf has an undeniable presence, in part because she's so down to break the rules. She's loud, she's tall, she's shrill, she often giggles through her own jokes — did I mention she makes fart jokes? Like, really funny jokes about farts? Wolf embodies the kind of unruly woman that 2018 so desperately needs, especially in late night comedy, where there are all of zero nightly talk show hosts who are also women. (Samantha Bee and Robin Thede, who both host their own shows, are weekly.)
Speaking to the Voice, Wolf — who claims she prefers to be apolitical, though her material often wanders toward topics like feminism and the 45th president — explained that the title of her special was about not being a nice lady.
"The time for being polite is over. The time for doing things just to please other people for no reason — because it’s what we were raised to do — is over. We’re done being nice. That’s kind of the overarching theme of [Nice Lady], so even though I don’t talk about it a lot, it’s more just like — yeah, I’m done," she said.
Wolf's late night talk show is Netflix's second comedy talk show to debut later this year, although Netflix has yet to release an official premiere date.
