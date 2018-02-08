Will Caitlyn Jenner Meet Khloé Kardashian’s Baby? Khloé Says “No”

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.
Having a baby is a life-changing event, but according to Khloé Kardashian, there's one thing that will stay exactly the same following the birth of her child, and that's her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. In the past few years, things haven't exactly been easy between Jenner and the Kardashians, and in an interview with Ross King on Lorraine, the Revenge Body star was candid about the future of the family.
"Will that affect things?" King asked in regards to the baby's imminent arrival and Jenner's role in Kardashian's life.
"In what way?" she asked.
"That it's a grandchild and that there could be a cementing again."
Advertisement
"No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn," Kardashian replied bluntly. "No, yeah, [things are] just as they are."
The silent treatment isn't one sided. During Jenner's recent interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories she admitted that the relationship has all but fallen apart.
"I don't talk to the Kardashians anymore," she told Morgan. "The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around."
In fact, Jenner just took to social media to congratulate her youngest daughter Kylie on the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster.
"My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey," she captioned the photo. "She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby."
Kardashian confirmed her own rumoured pregnancy back in December,
"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!" she wrote on Instagram. "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Watch the tense interview over here.
Read These Stories Next:
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favourite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series