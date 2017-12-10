Okay, so it technically hasn't been all that long since we've spent time with Jessica Jones; Krysten Ritter's Marvel Comics character appeared in Netflix's The Defenders this past August. But given complaints that she was given little to do in that spin-off series, it's definitely time for the female superhero to shine, solo-style.
We're in luck: Netflix just dropped the trailer for season 2 of Jessica Jones, which will premiere on March 8, 2018. That's almost two-and-a-half years since season 1 made its 2015 debut, but who's keeping track? We're just happy to have her and her black leather jacket back.
Advertisement
According to Ritter, who shared the trailer on social media last night, the superhero-turned-detective has some "unfinished business" to attend to. She's also got shots to sling back (mind those glass shards, girl), thugs to smash up, and hot guys to smooch — in no particular order.
Heart's "Barracuda" makes the perfect badass anthem, but comic book fans are more likely to geek out over this wink-wink reference to fellow Marvel mainstay Spider-Man. "If you say 'with great power comes great responsibility,' I swear I'll throw up on you," Jones cautions with her trademark sass.
Viewers can count on a lot of action in season 2. Ritter has teased that her character will also be dealing with a lot of (emotional) demons.
"We leave Jessica in a very confused place," the actress shared during a 2016 interview on Today. "Her reason for getting up in the morning was this nemesis [David Tennant's Kilgrave], this awful villain and her abuser. And she kills him. And Jessica is not a murderer. She did that, and I think that's going to come with a lot of emotional weight and baggage. We'll see how she deals with that."
You bring the booze, we'll bring the biker jackets.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement