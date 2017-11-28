Warning: General spoilers ahead for Godless and Westworld.
I don’t know if you realised this, but, Westerns are kind of having a moment. While we’re personally loving the Laura Dern-starring Shatterbox Anthology short film The Good Time Girls, there’s more to this trend. The latest addition to the pack is Godless, Netflix’s story of good, evil, dust, and horses in an 1800s mining town made up of women. The Michelle Dockery-led period drama follows the pop culture dominance of HBO’s epic Westworld, which melds Western tropes with futuristic twists.
Considering the pedigree of Godless and Westworld — both are produced by Academy Award nominees — it’s easy to see how they’re probably going to end up in the same sentences until the end of time. And, considering how aggressive their respective networks are about Emmy campaigns, they’ll definitely be going head-to-head when it comes to the awards show next year.
Despite all the surface similarities between the Westerns, there are still some major differences between the two. Keep reading to find out how Godless and Westworld actually compare to each other. The results will surprise you more than that one time Bill McNue (Scoot McNairy) randomly found the exact band of outlaws he was looking for in a river.
