No, what makes this different is the sex itself. With Joel sitting down on the loo, this is a British show after all, Nadia does her thing on top until she finishes. “That’s it,” she apathetically says, facing away from her date; it is the funniest, least enthusiastic way a woman has ever orgasmed on television. Because, hey, not everyone is a screamer. Now that Nadia is done, she wipes herself, hops up, and leaves. No, Joel did not finish, but there’s “plenty of loo paper” to help with that problem, Nadia tells him before peacing out to do her job. Men might want to criticise Nadia with accusations of blue balls , yet, Joel has no complaints. The single guy just wants to do the whole thing over again.