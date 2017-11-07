Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Are Twinning In Their First Public Appearance Since Recoupling
Ah, young love. There's intense devotion, heart-shattering pain, breakups to makeups, and everything in between. Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz are on the upswing, after a public breakup in 2016.
They've been getting very affectionate recently on their respective social media accounts, but this week, they stepped out for their first public appearance together as a pair. Moretz and Beckham attended the Xbox One x VIP event in New York City, and they hit the town in matching denim ensembles. It's so adorable that it makes us remember what joy feels like in 2017.
Beckham was wearing a white shirt and a cropped denim jacket, rocking a shorn eyebrow look for extra edginess. Moretz was wearing our dream head-to-toe Proenza Schouler outfit from their new contemporary label PSWL. Her denim jacket sports drawstrings for a customisable fit, and their new flared jeans. The Canadian tuxedo never looked so good. The PSWL turtleneck is a slam dunk, with the red logo on the neck and thumbholes. It reminds us of those beloved shirts we all had from Alloy back in the early aughts.
Beckham has been busy with his budding photography career; he released his first book of snapshots earlier this year. He also just started his first year of college at Parson's School of Design. He will not, however, be appearing on Modern Family — the Beckhams were just visiting the set of the show.
Moretz will be appearing in the upcoming film November Criminals, alongside Ansel Elgort. She also just starred in I Love You, Daddy, which was written and directed by Louis C.K. In the movie, she plays a young teen actress who is taken in by a much older director. Moretz has a busy schedule, she did not take the time to respond to Aaron Carter's creeptastic come-ons. She has her own beau to go out with.
