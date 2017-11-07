Chloë Grace Moretz's Relationship Status Isn't The Only Thing That Looks Different These Days

There’s something astrologically predictable about dyeing your hair dark in the colder months — a fact celebrities know full well. By Labor Day, they have completely ditched the cream soda highlights for something a bit warmer (well, until the new year brings another hair colour resolution to fulfil).
In the meantime, stars like Sarah Hyland, SZA, and Cara Delevingne have swapped out their sun-kissed ends for a darker look (a trend we're calling "root beer" color). And from what we can tell, the seasonal hair hype won’t be changing any time soon soon. In fact, Chloë Grace Moretz is the most recent celeb to ditch her Marilyn Monroe blond colour for a rusty hue you’re going to want to copy ASAP.
Advertisement
For weeks, we’ve been a little preoccupied with Brooklyn Beckham and Moretz rekindling their relationship, so excuse us for not having enough chill to notice her quick hair change. From the looks of it, it appears Moretz was in the midst of growing out her bleached hair back in August and recently glossed the ends to a burnt red shade that more easily blends in with her natural color.
And when it comes to transitioning between hair colours, the 20-year-old actress has the right idea. Because the risk of damage is a lot higher when you dye your hair, doing a demipermanent hair gloss treatment is great — and healthy — option. Whether Moretz ends up keeping the colour longer than three months, time will only tell, but we do know we've made up our mind about our next hair appointment.
Related Video:
Advertisement