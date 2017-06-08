With more than a decade of acting experience under her (probably designer, most definitely stylish) belt, Chloë Grace Moretz has the kind of résumé that could make a 20-year-old Meryl Streep seem like a slacker. Despite this, when we sat down with the star at a recent Coach fragrance event this week, she was anything but jaded. In fact, there was this young, refreshing air about the actress — or maybe that was her turquoise eyeshadow.
"I love playing around with my makeup," Moretz told Refinery29 exclusively. "I always try to mix it up, because if you don't, I think you're missing a huge opportunity for fun."
The sentiment is one of the many beauty lessons she's picked up in her 13 years in show biz, which boils down to this: Bold moves pay off. That's why Moretz takes every opportunity to dance "the sprinkler" with Ryan Reynolds (she'll explain ahead), try every hair color in the book, and yes, pick up the blue eyeliner pencil. Check out a few of her best moments.