Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Smooch For The Cameras

The Blarney Stone's not the only thing getting kissed in Ireland this weekend, so it is. Side note: Is it too late to christen reunited lovebirds Chlöe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Pecks and Becks?
Though the couple reportedly split last summer, there's little doubt that, as reports and recent lovey-dovey social media activity have suggested, they are indeed back on. For proof, consult Moretz's latest Instagram Story, which documents their trip to the Emerald Isle. There they are enjoying live music, pulling pints (at 18, Beckham is just old enough to legally drink in Europe), cheering on a local soccer team, and squeezing in both some thigh-fondling and a smooch. Yes, a peck on the cheek still counts as PDA. Just ask Prince Harry and Megan Markle.
It wasn't the romantic of getaways, however. Beckham, the model and aspiring photographer son of David and Victoria Beckham, and his 20-year-old actress girlfriend were joined by a handful of male pals on their Dublin adventure, which included visits to Aviva Stadium and Johnnie Fox's pub.
Still, the smoochy showcase should clear up once and for all that the pair have rekindled their flame. In August, the November Criminals star confirmed that she and her ex were once again "hanging out" following their 2016 split and rumors of Beckham's subsequent fling with YouTube star Madison Beers.
Sigh. They're like the Burton and Taylor of Generation Z. Now we just need Mama Posh Spice to be so inspired by this reunion that she rejoins the Spice Girls and we get a major world tour and a Spice World sequel. Never say never...
